CUSG Legislative Council goes on strike after months of protest

The legislative branch of the University of Colorado Boulder’s student government will go on strike following months of objections to policies that they call undemocratic and harmful to marginalized groups.

Members of CUSG’s legislative council said that university and student government leadership have circumvented democratic processes and created a system in which representatives can be removed from the student government as others see fit. Members of the council also objected to the treatment of minority groups, particularly BIPOC women, by administrative and student leadership.

The president of CUSG’s legislative council, Sophia Khan, said that one of the main issues that prompted the strike was a document signed by the Tri-Executives of CUSG and Chancellor DiStefano behind closed doors.

The revised document, called the “Chancellor’s Agreement”, gives university administrators the authority to remove any member of the student government from office, and allows CUSG student presidents to have a say in removing representatives, as well as overturn the results of an impeachment carried out by the organization.

“There were significant changes to the Chancellor’s Agreement without any transparency at all,” said Khan.

She said that she was told that there was nothing she could do to alter the agreement and was only able to obtain a copy after the legislative council organized a previous strike earlier in the year.

However, Khan said this issue is relatively simple to fix, compared to what she calls a larger systemic problem with student government.

“It would be naive to think that these changes didn’t happen because lots of BIPOC women have been speaking out about issues of racism,” Khan said.

Since the end of the Spring 2021 semester, Khan and other women of color have publically voiced their complaints about the way they’ve been treated by CUSG Tri-Executives and the university administration. Many have lodged complaints about bullying, harassment and microaggressions they’ve faced during their time within the student government.

‘I don’t know if I feel comfortable telling my BIPOC community to join CU Student Government considering how I’ve been treated,” Khan said.

As far as the strike itself is concerned, the legislative council will continue to fill its obligation to meet every week, but it will stop the processes that allow the two other bodies of the student government to function, effectively crippling the Executive and Appellate Courts of the student government. Both branches oversee millions of dollars in funding for programs that impact students.

“We’re going on strike but we’re taking into account any emergency items that are necessary from joint boards or student organizations,” said Khan.

“We demand that the students be prioritized over the system that perpetuates racism. We demand an honest and public conversation where we can be open about the biases each of us carries, and where we can hold ourselves and our organization accountable for the times when we have caused harm,” read a press release issued by activist group DiversifyCUNow and the legislative council late Monday evening.

A university spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that the Tri-Executives of CUSG had the ability to remove representatives from office. Although student-body presidents have the ability to review and have a say in implementing these decisions, only university officials have the final say in removing CUSG members.

