Breaking: CU Boulder reports 95% of students vaccinated against COVID-19

On Sept. 23 the University of Colorado at Boulder announced, in an update to the campus community, that 95% of students reported a vaccine against COVID-19. Faculty and staff at CU achieved a 96% vaccination rate.

This follows a release on the COVID-19 dashboard and was verified by the health and wellness team.

Of 35,897 students, 32,420 completed the vaccine reporting requirement. Of the 32,420, 95% of students reported getting a vaccination against COVID-19.

In May of this year, CU announced that students, faculty and staff at all four campuses would need to be vaccinated. The deadline to confirm vaccination status (or submit a waiver) with CU was Sept. 15.

This time last year, the campus reported over 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases between Aug. 24 to Sept. 25. This year, that number is only 57 positive cases in the same date range.

Since the start of the semester, the university has maintained a mask mandate when indoors. The university has asked that students, faculty and staff gently remind people without a mask of this mandate.

