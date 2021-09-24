Governor Polis marries long time partner on CU Boulder campus

On Sept. 15, Colorado Governor, Jared Polis, married his 18-year partner, Marlon Reis, on campus at the Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. As a CU alum, Reis, Polis’ partner, is an animal advocate and published writer.

The Jewish ceremony marked the first same-sex wedding of a state governor.

Polis and Reis have two children, ages 7 and 9, and despite being together so long, just recently got engaged in December of 2020. The ceremony was very limited and only included close family and friends as Polis explained in a Facebook post following the wedding.

“We are both excited for this new chapter in our lives together, and our hearts are full with the blessings of health, love, and family,” Polis said.

It was required to have a vaccine or a negative COVID test in order to attend the outdoor ceremony. They chose Sept. 15 to get married because it was the 18th anniversary of their very first date.

“After eighteen years together, we couldn’t be happier to be married at last,” Polis stated in a separate Facebook statement. The couple is excited to be married and ready for their new adventures with their family.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Addison Luekte at addison.luekte@colorado.edu.