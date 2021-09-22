CU Regents call for nominations for presidential search committee

On Sept. 22, the University of Colorado Board of Regents announced a call for nominations for the presidential search committee.

Since Regent Leslie Smith was elected as chair of the presidential search committee on September 10, the committee is expanding. Officials are looking to include four members of the Colorado community as well as CU faculty, staff, students and alumni, according to a CU Denver announcement.

Those who wish to apply can begin on Sept. 22 and must submit the application form no later than Oct. 21. The board is looking for individuals who have diverse backgrounds and the ability to commit considerable time to the committee in the months of early Dec. and through the spring semester.

After the committee application window closes, final selections for the committee will be made and announced in mid-Nov.

For more information about the application, presidential search guidelines and context for the search, follow the corresponding links or email presidentialsearch@cu.edu.

