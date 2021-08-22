News

WelcomeFest 2021 Concert cancelled amid security shortages

by Alexander Edwards
Attendees at a previous year’s WelcomeFest concert on Farrand Field. (Robert R. Denton/CU Independent File)

On Thursday, August 19, the University of Colorado Program Council announced that it would cancel the 2021 WelcomeFest.

The announcement was made on Instagram and CU Boulder Today. They cited a nationwide shortage of security personnel.  

Due to an unanticipated security staff shortage, which is a national issue, the 2021 WelcomeFest concert has been canceled,” the council said via CU Boulder Today.

The WelcomeFest concert featured three artists: Freddie Gibbs, Lucii the Alien, and Boulder native Covex. Covex will perform live at Red Rocks, opening for Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE in September. 

The Program Council encouraged students to attend Buffs on the Roam on Saturday,  as an alternative to the festival. Those who want more info should download the CU Boulder Life app for more information. 

Further details on Fall Welcome 2021 events can be found at the new student & family programs webpage.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Alexander Edwards at alexander.edwards@colorado.edu.

 

Alex Edwards is a fifth year senior majoring in journalism with a space minor. After spending two years at CSU pursuing an engineering degree, Alex transferred to CU and found his stride in news reporting. When not out and about in the Boulder, Fort Collins, and CU community, he can be found on his bike, creating and sharing videos, or grabbing a drink at local breweries (he is 23).

