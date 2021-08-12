CU Boulder to require masks starting Aug. 13

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the University of Colorado Boulder announced that it would again require masks in indoor public spaces starting on Friday, Aug. 13.

The university said that it would require masks regardless of vaccination status and that such a move would help to “supplement” the vaccination requirement announced earlier this year.

All those who will participate in classroom learning, laboratory work or other activities in a public space on campus will be subject to the requirement. Residence halls, private offices and facilities with controlled access are not considered public spaces, but the university also highly recommended wearing masks in these locations as well.

“Considering the increasing rates of the COVID-19 delta variant, this decision was made to support the public health and safety of our community and support a consistent in-person experience this semester,” the university said in a statement.

The announcement came as cases in the COVID-19 Delta Variant have skyrocketed in recent weeks, promoting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend wearing masks indoors, even if one has been fully vaccinated.

The university did not publicly state any estimate as to how long the new mandate would last, but did say that they would “continue to work closely with Boulder County Public Health as it considers public health requirements in the Boulder community.”

However, there are some exceptions to CU Boulder’s mask mandate: specifically, vaccinated instructional faculty, those who cannot medically wear a mask, those eating food and public safety officials like firefighters or campus police.

For a full list of exemptions from the mandate and more information, view the official university statement here.

Contact CU Independent Senior News Editor Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.