Breaking: CU financial officer named interim president

On Tuesday, June 1, the University of Colorado Board of Regents voted to name Todd Saliman, the chief financial officer of the CU System, as interim president.

The unanimous vote comes just weeks before the current president Mark Kennedy was awarded a $1.3 million dollar separation deal and is scheduled to step down on July 1. Kennedy had faced mounting pressure to leave his position from faculty, staff and students of the University system.

“Todd is a valued and respected member of the university community who has a sound understanding of the issues it faces,” said Regent Glen Gallegos in a statement at the special meeting of the Board of Regents.

Prior to working with the university, Saliman served in the state government as the budget director for Governor Bill Ritter during the 2008 financial crisis. He’s also worked with private firms on issues of public and fiscal policy.

Saliman said that he will not seek a permanent presidency, and will take on the role after Kennedy leaves at the start of July.

