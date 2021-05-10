FeaturedNews

Breaking: CU President Kennedy to step down

by Henry Larson
by Henry Larson

University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy. (Courtesy of University of Colorado)

On Monday, May 10, University of Colorado Boulder System President Mark Kennedy announced that he had entered discussions with the board of regents to step down from his position in the coming months.

“The Board of Regents and I have entered into discussions about an orderly transition of the presidency of the University of Colorado in the near future,” Kennedy said in a message to CU community members.

Kennedy had faced calls by activists across the university system to resign or have his contract terminated. The Boulder Faculty Association recently voted to censure Kennedy over a history of racist and homophobic remarks and actions.

“The Board of Regents has a new makeup this year, which has led to changes in its focus and philosophy,” Kennedy said in his message.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Contact CU Independent Senior News Editor Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.

Henry Larson is a freshman journalism major at CU Boulder. A radio reporter at heart, Henry produces freelance audio journalism and has worked with Colorado Public Radio, covering politics and youth activism. Henry also covers systematic responses to sexual violence and abuse in Boulder County. When he's not spending his time on stories, you'll find him climbing, hiking, and procrastinating for far too long on his schoolwork.

Read More

Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two...

Boulder Faculty Assembly passes vote to censure CU President

Breaking: Visiting Professor to sue the University of Colorado

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign