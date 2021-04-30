Colorado BuffaloesColorado FootballFeaturedFootballMen's Division ISports

Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons

by Brett Polley
by Brett Polley

Coaches and players embrace junior safety Curtis Appleton II after Appleton was awarded a scholarship at the beginning of the spring football showcase at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

For the final day of spring practice on Friday, the University of Colorado football team completed a Spring Showcase scrimmage. About 1,000 fans at Folsom Field witnessed a high tempo controlled scrimmage and a glimpse of the 2021 Buffs.

Head Coach Karl Dorrell noted how having an audience had the ability to change the environment.

“It was good to see some people in the stands,” Dorrell said. “I was telling them before the scrimmage that it was great to have some people watching us for change. Just imagine this place in the fall, this will be packed with 50,000 people cheering us on. We’re looking forward to that opportunity when the fall comes and it’s ready to kick off and have a great season.”

The scrimmage started off with a bang as junior safety Curtis Appleton III and graduate tight end Matt Lynch each received a scholarship. In order to break the news to the two former walk-ons, Dorrell had the two players line up against each other one-on-one. After the drill was over, the team began to erupt with excitement and point to the scoreboard, which displayed a graphic that each had been awarded a scholarship.

The team celebrates as junior safety Curtis Appleton II and graduate student tight end Matt Lynch are awarded scholarships at the beginning of the spring football showcase on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

“I want our walk-ons to feel like if they are able to walk on to Colorado, and you work hard and can contribute on special teams, you’ll have a chance to earn a scholarship,” Dorrell said. “That’s what these two guys did.”

Junior offensive lineman Colby Pursell reflected what the moment was like to experience as a team.

“It’s awesome, that’s the only way to put it,” Pursell said. “It’s awesome for a guy to earn a scholarship. Curtis has been here for a while, so for him to earn one it’s especially a great feeling.”

On the defensive side of the ball, junior inside linebacker Jonathan Van Diest made a handful of great plays. Ripping through blockers throughout the entire morning, the Louisville, Colorado native led the defense in total tackles with five.

“Defensively, I think we played pretty good,” Van Diest said. “Most of spring ball the defense has been on top, but today it was good for the fans to see a few touchdowns for the offense. It was a good back and forth day, I felt like I played alright. I could have done better,  you have good and bad days but what is important is that the whole team plays well. I felt like I had a good spring, (the) last couple of practices were some of my best.”

Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Graduate student tight end Matt Lynch misses a pass from sophomore quarterback J.T. Shrout at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Head coach Karl Dorrell talks to the players after the spring football showcase at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Sophomore quarterback J.T. Shrout passes the ball to an open wide receiver during the spring football showcase at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Freshman wide receiver Brenden Rice runs to get open for the ball at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Redshirt freshman tight end Alec Pell celebrates with his teammates after catching a touchdown pass at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Sophomore quarterback J.T. Shrout looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to during the spring football showcase at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini talks to the players about what they have to accomplish the rest of the day like getting their COVID-19 vaccinations at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
The Buffs stand shoulder to shoulder as they wrap up the spring football showcase at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Redshirt freshman wide receiver La'Vontae Shenault carries the ball down the field during the spring football showcase at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson calls the defenders over to discuss plays at the start of the spring football showcase at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Junior inside linebacker Jonathan Van Diest waits for the play to be called at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Freshman offensive lineman Jack Seavall adjusts his mouth guard before a play at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Freshman wide receiver Brenden Rice waits in the middle of the field as substitutes come on at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Fans sit in the stands for the first time this year at the spring football showcase at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Assistant coach Bryan Cook gives a high five to the defenders after they blocked a pass at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Freshman wide receiver Brenden Rice stiff arms defenders as he makes his way down the field after catching a punt at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Junior safety Isaiah Lewis goes in for a tackle during the spring football showcase at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Sophomore quarterback J.T. Shrout prepares for the snap at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Junior safety Isaiah Lewis tackles a wide receiver carrying the ball at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons
Davion Taylor, a former Buff, talks to the players after the spring football showcase at Folsom Field on April 30, 2021. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Brett Polley at brett.polley@colorado.edu.

Brett is currently a junior at the University of Colorado Boulder. He is studying History while minoring in Sports Media. In his free time, Brett enjoys spending time with friends at the beach. Covering sports since 2018, he joined the CU Independent in January of 2021. Contact: Brett.polley@colorado.edu | Twitter @brett_polley

Read More

Colorado golf teams wrap up Pac-12 Championships

Buffs head to Fresno fighting for postseason track and...

Colorado soccer exits NCAA tournament with 1-0 loss to...

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign