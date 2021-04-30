Spring Showcase highlighted by fans, special moment for two walk-ons

For the final day of spring practice on Friday, the University of Colorado football team completed a Spring Showcase scrimmage. About 1,000 fans at Folsom Field witnessed a high tempo controlled scrimmage and a glimpse of the 2021 Buffs.

Head Coach Karl Dorrell noted how having an audience had the ability to change the environment.

“It was good to see some people in the stands,” Dorrell said. “I was telling them before the scrimmage that it was great to have some people watching us for change. Just imagine this place in the fall, this will be packed with 50,000 people cheering us on. We’re looking forward to that opportunity when the fall comes and it’s ready to kick off and have a great season.”

The scrimmage started off with a bang as junior safety Curtis Appleton III and graduate tight end Matt Lynch each received a scholarship. In order to break the news to the two former walk-ons, Dorrell had the two players line up against each other one-on-one. After the drill was over, the team began to erupt with excitement and point to the scoreboard, which displayed a graphic that each had been awarded a scholarship.

“I want our walk-ons to feel like if they are able to walk on to Colorado, and you work hard and can contribute on special teams, you’ll have a chance to earn a scholarship,” Dorrell said. “That’s what these two guys did.”

Junior offensive lineman Colby Pursell reflected what the moment was like to experience as a team.

“It’s awesome, that’s the only way to put it,” Pursell said. “It’s awesome for a guy to earn a scholarship. Curtis has been here for a while, so for him to earn one it’s especially a great feeling.”

On the defensive side of the ball, junior inside linebacker Jonathan Van Diest made a handful of great plays. Ripping through blockers throughout the entire morning, the Louisville, Colorado native led the defense in total tackles with five.

“Defensively, I think we played pretty good,” Van Diest said. “Most of spring ball the defense has been on top, but today it was good for the fans to see a few touchdowns for the offense. It was a good back and forth day, I felt like I played alright. I could have done better, you have good and bad days but what is important is that the whole team plays well. I felt like I had a good spring, (the) last couple of practices were some of my best.”

