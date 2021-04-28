Breaking: Vaccines required for fall semester 2021

In a letter to the entire University of Colorado community on April 28, the school announced that all students, faculty and staff must receive a COVID-19 vaccination before the start of the fall semester of 2021. CU President Mark Kennedy, CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano, CU Anschutz Chancellor Don Elliman, CU Denver Chancellor Michelle Marks and USSC Chancellor Venkat Reddy jointly signed the message.

“This decision is good for public health, not only because it will lower rates of infection on our campuses, but also in the communities they call home,” the message from the University reads.

The decision came after consultation with local health departments, the Governor’s Office Colorado, the Department of Higher Education as well as other public health advisors in the greater CU community. The message expressed hope that this requirement would allow a fuller return to the traditional campus experience in the fall.

CU has set up an FAQ page for the new vaccine requirement which will be updated as information comes in. As of now students, faculty and staff will be able to begin providing proof of vaccination May 15 including their vaccination dates and a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card. By Sept. 15 all CU Boulder students, faculty and staff must complete the proof of vaccination process.

More information to come on process details and exemption requests.

