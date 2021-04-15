Colorado BuffaloesColorado Buffaloes SoccerColorado SoccerColorado Women's SoccerKickin' it with CU soccerPodcastsSoccerSportsWomen's Division I

Kickin’ it with CU soccer: Katie Joella

by Matthew Lenneman
by Matthew Lenneman

Junior forward Katie Joella weaves in between defenders in an attempt to score in the match against the UNC Bears. Nov. 16, 2019 (Kevin Wu/CU Independent)

University of Colorado soccer senior forward Katie Joella joins the Kickin’ it with CU soccer podcast.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Matthew Lenneman at matthew.lenneman@colorado.edu.

Matt is a Senior at CU majoring in Accounting with a Sports Media minor. Host of the Kickin' it CU Soccer Podcast. I am the President of the CU Cornhole Club and the CU Swim and Dive Club. Follow me @MatthewLenneman on twitter

Read More

Multiple wins and top-10 records highlight CU Invitational

Buffs knock off No. 17 Arizona State, improve postseason...

Dorrell leads CU through first spring scrimmage

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign