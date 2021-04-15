Kickin’ it with CU soccer: Katie Joella

Junior forward Katie Joella weaves in between defenders in an attempt to score in the match against the UNC Bears. Nov. 16, 2019 (Kevin Wu/CU Independent) University of Colorado soccer senior forward Katie Joella joins the Kickin’ it with CU soccer podcast. https://www.cuindependent.com/new/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Katie-Joella-Kickin-it-with-CU-Soccer.mp3 Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Matthew Lenneman at matthew.lenneman@colorado.edu. Matthew Lenneman Matt is a Senior at CU majoring in Accounting with a Sports Media minor. Host of the Kickin' it CU Soccer Podcast. I am the President of the CU Cornhole Club and the CU Swim and Dive Club. Follow me @MatthewLenneman on twitter Read More Multiple wins and top-10 records highlight CU Invitational April 11, 2021 Buffs knock off No. 17 Arizona State, improve postseason... April 11, 2021 Dorrell leads CU through first spring scrimmage April 11, 2021