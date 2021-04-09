CUSG election ends with 11.9% student voter turnout

University of Colorado Student Government ended its spring election with the highest turnout of eligible student voters in years, 11.9%. This turnout met the threshold for bills to pass. Student voters had the opportunity to elect candidates to four Representative-At-Large positions and three Tri-Executive positions, as well as vote on a referendum.

For Representative-At-Large positions, Ben Wohl led with 1687 votes followed by Allie Famulare with 1125 votes, Crisol Guzman-Corral with 1058 votes and Emilia Johnson with 1021 votes. These candidates will serve the student body as Representatives-At-Large.

The Empower ticket, established on the platforms of “Diversity” and “Accountability” won in the Tri-executive election with 57.1% of votes.

The referendum—which called for the CUSG Student Activity Fee to be increased by about 3 dollars per semester—passed with 72.79% of voters.

