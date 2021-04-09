FeaturedNews

CUSG election ends with 11.9% student voter turnout

by Mairead Brogan
Empower ticket wins in CUSG spring 2021 election. Graphic by Mairead Brogan (made with Canva)

University of Colorado Student Government ended its spring election with the highest turnout of eligible student voters in years, 11.9%. This turnout met the threshold for bills to pass. Student voters had the opportunity to elect candidates to four Representative-At-Large positions and three Tri-Executive positions, as well as vote on a referendum.

CUSG spring 2021 election results for Representatives-at-large. (Courtesy of CUSG)

For Representative-At-Large positions, Ben Wohl led with 1687 votes followed by Allie Famulare with 1125 votes, Crisol Guzman-Corral with 1058 votes and Emilia Johnson with 1021 votes. These candidates will serve the student body as Representatives-At-Large.

CUSG spring 2021 election results for Tri-executives. (Courtesy of CUSG)

The Empower ticket, established on the platforms of “Diversity” and “Accountability” won in the Tri-executive election with 57.1% of votes.

CUSG spring 2021 election results for Referendum. (Courtesy of CUSG)

The referendum—which called for the CUSG Student Activity Fee to be increased by about 3 dollars per semester—passed with 72.79% of voters.

Contact CU Independent Senior News Editor Mairead Brogan at mairead.brogan@colorado.edu.

Mairead Brogan is a Junior in the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology department and is passionate about communication and news. She is especially enthusiastic about stories related to science on campus. When she's not writing or studying you can find Mairead outside hiking, biking or running.

