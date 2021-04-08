Colorado BuffaloesColorado Buffaloes SoccerColorado SoccerColorado Women's SoccerSoccerSoccerSportsWomen's Division I

Kickin’ it with CU soccer: Haileigh Adams

by Matthew Lenneman
by Matthew Lenneman

Senior defender Haileigh Adams attempts to get to the ball. March 27, 2021 (Kevin Wu/CU Independent)

University of Colorado soccer defender Haileigh Adams joins the Kickin’ it with CU soccer podcast.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Matthew Lenneman at matthew.lenneman@colorado.edu.

Matt is a Senior at CU majoring in Accounting with a Sports Media minor. Host of the Kickin' it CU Soccer Podcast. I am the President of the CU Cornhole Club and the CU Swim and Dive Club. Follow me @MatthewLenneman on twitter

Read More

Colorado soccer’s hopeful path to the NCAA tournament

Colorado football kicks off spring practice

Soccer Buffs topple Oregon in crucial road game

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign