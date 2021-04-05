Vote now: CUSG spring 2021 election voter guide

The University of Colorado Student Government is holding its spring election now, April 5 until April 8 at 8 p.m. The election includes candidates for four Representative-At-Large positions and three Tri-Executive positions as well as a referendum to increase the CUSG Student Activity Fee.

Students can vote now by searching for the “CU Student Government Elections” card in BuffPortal.

Representatives-At-Large sit on the Representative council in the legislative branch of CUSG and are elected bi-annually (four representatives in the spring and five representatives in the fall). Tri-Executives, elected annually in the spring, serve as the head of the Executive branch. Tri-Executives are running under two tickets, Empower and Transform. The Representatives-At-Large are running independently.

Candidates faced off in a debate Tuesday, March 30 and the recording is still available on the CUSG Facebook page.

Empower

The Empower ticket for tri-executive candidates centers on the platforms of “Diversity” and “Accountability.” They aim to reform mental health resources at CU, hold the administrators accountable and lift marginalized voices at CU.

Candidates:

Ben Capeloto: A junior aerospace engineering major, Capeloto aims to represent STEM majors in student government. He is an active member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

A junior aerospace engineering major, Capeloto aims to represent STEM majors in student government. He is an active member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Kavya Kannan: A woman of color and Junior studying political science, economics and international affairs, Kavya sees a need for growth on campus. She has served in chair positions on the Herd Leadership Council and as Co-President of the National Political Science Honors Society.

A woman of color and Junior studying political science, economics and international affairs, Kavya sees a need for growth on campus. She has served in chair positions on the Herd Leadership Council and as Co-President of the National Political Science Honors Society. Taylor Weinsz: Weinsz, a junior, studies international affairs with a minor in Spanish. He has served two semesters as the academic advisor as a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Weinsz works as a committee chair under the Herd Leadership Council and serves as the Deputy Chief of Staff on the Executive Branch of CUSG.

Transform

The transform ticket focuses on inclusivity transparency and building an engaging environment for students at CU. Their goals included streamlined communication between students and administration, improved equity and sustainability, expanded access to mental health and physical wellness services and reduced costs for students

Candidates:

Mia Rodriguez: Rodriguez is a junior studying finance and accounting. She serves as CUSG Legislative Council Treasurer and is involved with Leeds student government.

Rodriguez is a junior studying finance and accounting. She serves as CUSG Legislative Council Treasurer and is involved with Leeds student government. Hannah Prince: Prince is a junior studying journalism with minors in business and English. She is editor-in-chief of The Bold.

Prince is a junior studying journalism with minors in business and English. She is editor-in-chief of The Bold. Josh Tackaberry: Tachaberry is a junior studying finance. He has served as president of Theta Xi.

Representatives-At-Large

Allie Famulare: Famulare is studying architecture in the Environmental Design program and sees her creativity as an asset in this position. She values the environment and making sustainable choices, uplifting BIPOC and connecting with the student body.

Ben Wohl: Wohl is a third-year political science student working on a minor in history. He is passionate about racial justice and participated in racial justice protests in the summer. He worked on the Rep. Kennedy Senate campaign, worked as a fellow on the Joe Biden presidential campaign and participated in a fellowship at the Bryan Barash City Council Campaign. Wohl, identifying as someone who has struggled with learning disabilities, advocates for students with learning disabilities.

Crisol Guzman-Corral: Guzman-Corral is a first-generation student working on a degree in political science with a minor in Spanish. Familiar with imposter syndrome, she aims to improve the college experience for students who feel they don’t belong, especially first-generation students, students of color and students from lower economic backgrounds. Guzman-Corral served as president of the League of United Latin American Citizens in high school.

Emerson McClary: McClary is a freshman working on a degree in communications and is a member of DET105, Colorado’s largest Air Force ROTC detachment. He aims to be an outlet for the student voice and emphasizes safety and mental health.

Emilia Johnston: Johnston is a first-year student working on a double major in political science and international affairs with a minor in Italian. She was a leader in Student Government in high school. Having grown up a first-generation student Johnston aims to create a more equitable and inclusive space for marginalized communities. Her campaign focuses on platforms of unity, pride and inclusivity. She is also focused on mental health.

Luca Raso: Raso is a freshman studying English literature and philosophy with a minor in Italian. Raso was a senior captain for his high school’s cross country team and attorney in Mock Trial. He is co-editor of the Honors Program magazine, the Honors Buff, as well as a member of the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity. Raso aims to improve reliability, consistency and transparency on campus.

Matthew Logan: Logan is a second-year student studying political science and minoring in both communications and history. He is a member of the BuffSports Live team, CU Gold and CU Political Science Club. He aims to expand university outreach (in terms of student organizations, clubs, and jobs), increase safety on and off-campus, promote and champion social justice.

Troy Bowen: Bowen is a sophomore working on a degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in nusiness. In high school, he volunteered for over 150 hours as a member of the National Honors Society and Spanish Honors Society and lead as Captain of the cross-country and track teams. He aims to prioritize mental health, inclusivity and diversity.

Contact CU Independent Senior News Editor Mairead Brogan at mairead.brogan@colorado.edu.