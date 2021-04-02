FeaturedVisuals

Photos: Students Demand Action rally

by Io Hartman
CU Boulder students listen to rally organizers speak about gun violence as they hold their sign on the Norlin steps at a Students Demand Action rally. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

On Monday, March 29, University of Colorado Boulder student organizers with Students Demand Action CU and community members held a “Buffaloes over Bullets” rally on CU’s Norlin Library steps.

The rally began at 2:30 pm, exactly one week after the March 22 shooting that killed 10 people at King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder. Students Demand Action is a branch of the organization Everytown For Gun Safety, which advocates for national gun reform.

Rally speaker and teacher Tim Hernández addressed the crowd, saying, “If you care about gun violence as an issue, that means you must be unfathomably dedicated to racial justice because gun violence is a racial justice issue. Gun violence is an economic justice issue. Gun violence is a community issue.”

Referring to the tragedy, Hernández said, “having grown up on the North side of Denver (where gun violence is an issue), it is every grocery store for us. It is every 7/11 and city block for us.”

Following Hernández’s speech, Student’s Demand Action CU Chapter President Devon Romero told the crowd her story involving gun violence. Miranda, another organizer, then invited the audience to sign their banner that will be sent to Washington, D.C. to inspire senators to act “so that way we can get change, so that way these rallies don’t have to keep happening and so that this can end.”

A student organizer of Students Demand Action CU rally talks to the crowd about gun violence. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

A student organizer of Students Demand Action CU rally talks to the crowd about gun violence. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Denver organizer Tim Hernández speaks to a crowd of almost 50 people at the Students Demand Action rally about gun violence at CU Boulder’s Norlin Library. March 29th, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

A student attending the Students Demand Action rally signs their name on a banner that will be sent to senators in Washington, D.C.. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Students attending the Students Demand Action rally sign their names on a banner that will be sent to senators in Washington, D.C.. March 29, 2021 (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Chapter president of Students Demand Action CU, Devon Romero, tells the crowd about her story with gun violence at the Students Demand Action rally held on the Norlin Quad. March 29th, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Members of Moms Demand Action raise their hands in response to question at Students Demand Action rally on the Norlin Quad. March 29th, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Student organizers of Students Demand Action CU rally hold a sign for those attending the rally to text BUFFS at 64433 to take action on background checks and talk to audience members at Norlin Library. March 29th, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Students attending the  Students Demand Action rally sign their names on a banner that will be sent to senators in Washington, D.C.. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Member of Moms Demand Action holds up his sign at the Students Demand Action rally on the Norlin Quad. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

CU Boulder students, faculty, and Boulder community members listen to rally organizers speak about gun violence on the Norlin Steps at a Students Demand Action rally. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/ CU Independent)

A student attending the Students Demand Action rally looks at their signed name on a banner that will be sent to senators in Washington, D.C.. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Students attending the Students Demand Action hold signs about gun violence at CU Boulder’s Norlin Quad. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Denver organizer Tim Hernández speaks about gun violence at the Students Demand Action rally at CU Boulder’s Norlin Library. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

CU Boulder students sit socially distanced on the Norlin Quad to participate in a Students Demand Action rally. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/ CU Independent)

Students attending the Students Demand Action rally sign their names on a banner that will be sent to senators in Washington, D.C.. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

A CU Boulder student watches rally organizers speak about gun violence on the Norlin Steps at a Students Demand Action rally. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

CU Boulder students sit socially distanced on the Norlin Quad to participate in a Students Demand Action rally. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Students attending the Students Demand Action rally sign their names on a banner that will be sent to senators in Washington, D.C.. March 29, 2021. (Io Hartman/CU Independent)

Contact CU Independent Staff Photographer Io Hartman at io.hartman@colorado.edu.

Io Hartman is a photographer based in Boulder, CO, and is a freshman majoring in Media Studies at CU Boulder. Io is a portrait and documentary photographer and is driven to do work that captures community and systemic change. She has been running her small photography business for 4 years and has worked with Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Angel Franco to develop her skills.

