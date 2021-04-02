Photos: Students Demand Action rally

On Monday, March 29, University of Colorado Boulder student organizers with Students Demand Action CU and community members held a “Buffaloes over Bullets” rally on CU’s Norlin Library steps.

The rally began at 2:30 pm, exactly one week after the March 22 shooting that killed 10 people at King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder. Students Demand Action is a branch of the organization Everytown For Gun Safety, which advocates for national gun reform.

Rally speaker and teacher Tim Hernández addressed the crowd, saying, “If you care about gun violence as an issue, that means you must be unfathomably dedicated to racial justice because gun violence is a racial justice issue. Gun violence is an economic justice issue. Gun violence is a community issue.”

Referring to the tragedy, Hernández said, “having grown up on the North side of Denver (where gun violence is an issue), it is every grocery store for us. It is every 7/11 and city block for us.”

Following Hernández’s speech, Student’s Demand Action CU Chapter President Devon Romero told the crowd her story involving gun violence. Miranda, another organizer, then invited the audience to sign their banner that will be sent to Washington, D.C. to inspire senators to act “so that way we can get change, so that way these rallies don’t have to keep happening and so that this can end.”

Contact CU Independent Staff Photographer Io Hartman at io.hartman@colorado.edu.