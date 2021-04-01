Kickin’ it with CU soccer: Shyra James

Freshman forward Shyra James dribbles the ball down the field as Weber State’s sophomore defender Rachel Twede tries to stop her during the second half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
University of Colorado soccer freshman forward Shyra James joins the CUI’s Matthew Lenneman in this week’s episode of Kickin’ it with CU soccer.
Matt is a Senior at CU majoring in Accounting with a Sports Media minor. Host of the Kickin' it CU Soccer Podcast. I am the President of the CU Cornhole Club and the CU Swim and Dive Club. Follow me @MatthewLenneman on twitter