Photos: Boulder community mourns the loss of King Soopers mass shooting victims

by Casey Paul
People of all ages come to decorate the memorial with flowers and mourn the loss of those who lost their lives. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

Since the tragic events of Monday, March 22 at the King Soopers located on Table Mesa in Boulder, Colo., thousands have flocked to the site to commemorate and pay their respects to the 10 victims who lost their lives. Although it had barely been a week, fences outside of King Soopers have been completely filled with flowers, poems, letters, signs and candles all dedicated to those we lost. Signs saying “#BoulderStrong” have become prevalent near the site and can also be found throughout Boulder. The small Boulder community will be hurting for a long time, and we only hope that things will soon change for the better.

The Boulder community shows its love for everyone during a time of hardship by putting up signs at the memorial. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

People walk down the decorated sidewalk as they pay their respects to those who lost their lives. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

Hundreds walk the sidewalk admiring the flowers and mourning the 10 lives that were taken. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

Inspirational and encouraging messages line the fence in front of the King Soopers. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

The hashtag #BoulderStrong along with a flag to commemorate officer Eric Talley are hung up on the fence in front of King Soopers. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

People of the community share their love and support through flowers, signs, and homemade crosses. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

Two young boys hang flowers in the fence for the 10 victims. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

A survivor sits outside of the Table Mesa King Soopers for hours on end holding a sign pleading for people to help her end gun violence. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

A sign commemorating Teri Leiker, a King Soopers employee, rests on the fence outside of the store. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

People of the community share their love and support through flowers, signs and homemade crosses. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

A sign commemorating the 10 victims of the King Soopers mass shooting. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

People all over have felt the ripple effect of the mass shooting and have held their loved ones close. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

Signs about gun reform line the fence in front of King Soopers. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

King Soopers has put up multiple signs saying #BoulderStrong along the fence in front of the site. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

A hand-painted sign showing love for both Boulder and Colorado communities. March 27, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

Contact CU Independent Head Photo Editor Casey Paul at casey.paul@colorado.edu.

Casey Paul is a junior at the University of Colorado Boulder studying Information Science with a minor in Creative Technology and Design. She is currently the Head Visuals Editor and is in her third year at the CU Independent. Besides photography, she enjoys skiing, paddle boarding, reading, and spending time with her family. Casey is from Villa Park, California and specializes in sports and portrait photography.

