Photos: Boulder community mourns the loss of King Soopers mass shooting victims

Since the tragic events of Monday, March 22 at the King Soopers located on Table Mesa in Boulder, Colo., thousands have flocked to the site to commemorate and pay their respects to the 10 victims who lost their lives. Although it had barely been a week, fences outside of King Soopers have been completely filled with flowers, poems, letters, signs and candles all dedicated to those we lost. Signs saying “#BoulderStrong” have become prevalent near the site and can also be found throughout Boulder. The small Boulder community will be hurting for a long time, and we only hope that things will soon change for the better.

