Breaking: Majority in-person classes will start Aug. 23, says CU

On Monday, March 29, Provost Russell Moore and Chief Operation Officer Patrick O’Rourke sent an update on fall semester classes to University of Colorado Boulder community members.

“This fall we plan to return to a more traditional in-person experience at CU Boulder, with a few continuing precautions,” the message began.

The message said that fall semester classes would start on Aug. 23 and would have a normal schedule, meaning fall break will be happening next semester.

Earlier this year, O’Rouke and Moore said that a “more comprehensive plan” for in-person classes was coming. This email addresses the same topic.

Citing the availability of vaccines by August, the Provost and COO said that the majority of classes will be in person by August. However, they mentioned that some lecture classes would remain socially distanced due to class size.

“Students should not assume they will be able to take all of their courses online or remotely unless they are in an online degree program or have a documented need,” the message said.

Additionally, the message said that extracurricular student experiences would be allowed to have more in-person interactions in the fall. Residence halls will also be “near full capacity.”

The university will discontinue its COVID-19 monitoring testing, although “diagnostic testing” will still be available through Health Services.

“As more people in our community continue to be vaccinated during the spring and summer, it is especially important to continue to follow Boulder County and campus public health guidance,” they said.

