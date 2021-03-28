Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day

In the final home game of the season for the University of Colorado volleyball team, the Buffs honored their lone senior, graduate student middle blocker Rachael Fara, with a 3-0 win over Arizona State. After a five-set takedown of ASU on Friday night, the Buffs secured the series sweep on Sunday. The entirety of the match was held within just a few points but CU slightly outscored the Sun Devils, 78-72.

In Fara’s final home game, she finished with six kills and a .556 hitting percentage.

The first set started off sloppy for CU. Major miscommunication for the Buffs led to three aces for the Sun Devils in their first five points. The Sun Devils used a lot of short game, poking the ball over the net to drop in empty spaces. Once the Buffs caught on to this tactic, their game improved drastically. Colorado brought the score back within one and eventually took the first set, 25-23.

Similar to set one, the Buffs started off slow in set two. After the Sun Devils took the first two points of the set, the Buffs went on a 6-0 scoring run that included two aces to take control. Although the Sun Devils’ arms didn’t seem to be as strong as the Buffs, they located their swings well to create several kills and keep the set close. Staying tied for the majority of the set, the Buffs pushed to a 27-25 set two win.

The Buffs’ energy appeared drained by the third set. With simple mistakes, the Buffs gifted multiple points to the Sun Devils. Colorado was still able to hold on to a slight lead, however, and took the third and final set, 26-24.

Redshirt junior middle blocker Meegan Hart had a huge game for the Buffs with seven kills and 12 points. But perhaps the most critical aspect of her game on Sunday was her team-leading four blocks.

“We have a lot of great leaders on this team, Meegan certainly being one of them,” said head coach Jesse Mahoney. “She’s a kid that leads by example, always wants to get better.”

As usual, redshirt senior outside hitter Leah Clayton and sophomore right side Sterling Parker provided quality starts for the Buffs, notching nine and seven kills respectively. Clayton also had 12 digs along with junior libero Zoe Neverdowski.

The Buffs improved to 8-10 and will have a chance to finish at .500 with two final games at USC on Thursday and Saturday.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Logan Standard at lost6888@colorado.edu.