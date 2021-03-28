Colorado BuffaloesColorado VolleyballSportsVolleyballVolleyballWomen's Division I

Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day

by Logan Standard
Graduate student middle blocker Rachael Fara poses for a photo with head coach Jesse Mahoney and associate head coach Lee Maes during the senior recognition ceremony at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

In the final home game of the season for the University of Colorado volleyball team, the Buffs honored their lone senior, graduate student middle blocker Rachael Fara, with a 3-0 win over Arizona State. After a five-set takedown of ASU on Friday night, the Buffs secured the series sweep on Sunday. The entirety of the match was held within just a few points but CU slightly outscored the Sun Devils, 78-72.

In Fara’s final home game, she finished with six kills and a .556 hitting percentage.

The first set started off sloppy for CU. Major miscommunication for the Buffs led to three aces for the Sun Devils in their first five points. The Sun Devils used a lot of short game, poking the ball over the net to drop in empty spaces. Once the Buffs caught on to this tactic, their game improved drastically. Colorado brought the score back within one and eventually took the first set, 25-23.

Similar to set one, the Buffs started off slow in set two. After the Sun Devils took the first two points of the set, the Buffs went on a 6-0 scoring run that included two aces to take control. Although the Sun Devils’ arms didn’t seem to be as strong as the Buffs, they located their swings well to create several kills and keep the set close. Staying tied for the majority of the set, the Buffs pushed to a 27-25 set two win.

Junior setter Jenna Ewert celebrates with the team after redshirt junior Meegan Hart killed the ball during the second set at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

The Buffs’ energy appeared drained by the third set. With simple mistakes, the Buffs gifted multiple points to the Sun Devils. Colorado was still able to hold on to a slight lead, however, and took the third and final set, 26-24.

Redshirt junior middle blocker Meegan Hart had a huge game for the Buffs with seven kills and 12 points. But perhaps the most critical aspect of her game on Sunday was her team-leading four blocks.

“We have a lot of great leaders on this team, Meegan certainly being one of them,” said head coach Jesse Mahoney. “She’s a kid that leads by example, always wants to get better.”

As usual, redshirt senior outside hitter Leah Clayton and sophomore right side Sterling Parker provided quality starts for the Buffs, notching nine and seven kills respectively. Clayton also had 12 digs along with junior libero Zoe Neverdowski. 

The Buffs improved to 8-10 and will have a chance to finish at .500 with two final games at USC on Thursday and Saturday. 

Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day
Redshirt junior Brynna Deluzio sets the ball for sophomore outside hitter Elissa Alcantara during the second set at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day
Sophomore right side Sterling Parker tips the ball during the third set at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day
Sophomore outside hitter Jill Schneggenburger blocks ASU's kill during the first set at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day
Graduate student middle blocker Rachael Fara kills the ball during the first set at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day
Junior setter Jenna Ewert celebrates with the team after redshirt junior Meegan Hart killed the ball during the second set at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day
Junior setter Jenna Ewert celebrates after pulling ahead of ASU during the second set. The Buffs took the second set 27-25 at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day
Redshirt senior outside hitter Leah Clayton tips the ball over the net during the first set. The Buffs took the first set 25-23 at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day
Sophomore outside hitter Jill Schneggenburger saves the ball from going out of bounds during the third set at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day
Junior setter Jenna Ewert tips the ball over the net during the third set. The Buffs defeated the Sun Devils 26-24 during the third set at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day
Sophomore defensive specialist Katie Lougeay prepares to serve the ball during the first set at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day
Redshirt junior Meegan Hart kills the ball during the first set. Hart had 7 kills during the game at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day
Freshman outside hitter Maya Tabron and graduate student middle blocker Rachael Fara exchange high fives before the game at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs sweep Sun Devils on senior day
The Buffs run in to hug lone senior Rachael Fara after the senior recognition ceremony at the CU Events Center. March 28, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Logan Standard at lost6888@colorado.edu.

Logan is a freshman sports journalist for the CU Independent. She is majoring in Journalism while minoring in Sports Media. You can follow her on instagram at @loganstandard or on twitter @loganalexa02.

