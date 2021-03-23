Breaking: The latest updates on the King Soopers shooting in Boulder

On March 23 at 8:30 am, just a few hours after a mass shooting left 10 people dead, officials from the local and federal levels met with the media to discuss details of the horrific atrocity.

Governor Polis, Congressman Joe Neguse, Police Chief Maris Harold and District Attorney Dougherty were among those who spoke at the conference.

Speaking in front of Officer Eric Talley’s patrol vehicle, the officer who was killed yesterday, they gave statements and answered questions for a little under an hour.

Harold read the names of the deceased first. Varying in age and profession, they encompass the scope of the Boulder community. However, Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh said that she wasn’t sure if the families of the victims were comfortable having their names publicized.

Officials say that they do not believe that any university students were among the dead.

Law enforcement has accused a 21-year-old man from Arvada of being the gunman and have charged this man with 10 counts of first-degree murder. Police say that they received calls of a man armed with a patrol rifle at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

District Attorney Dougherty said that the suspect was in a hospital at the moment and is expected to be released and moved to Boulder County Jail. However, they say that it is too early to declare his motive.

Governor Polis also spoke at the conference. He called the shooting a “senseless tragedy.”

“We mourn [the victims] as a state and we mourn them as a nation,” Polis said.

Boulder’s Congressman, Joe Neguse, spoke next. He said, “this cannot be our new normal. We should be able to feel safe in our grocery stores.”

Neguse, who avidly supports gun reform, said that change was necessary to stop this from happening again.

Federal law enforcement, including representatives from the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI, also spoke. They said that the FBI was involved in the investigation due to its greater wealth of resources.

In an arrest affidavit released by the Boulder Police, investigators identified the weapons used by the shooter as an assault rifle and a handgun.

In the University of Colorado Boulder’s regularly scheduled COVID-19 Community Q&A session, the speakers turned their attention to the shooting.

Mental health and student safety were the main focus of the meeting. Officials wanted community members to know that Student Health Services are available for those who are struggling and that all regular events have been canceled for the day.

The alleged gunman will have his first court appearance on Thursday, March 25th. He was officially booked at the Boulder County Jail early Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.