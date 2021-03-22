FeaturedNews

Breaking: Shooting at Table Mesa King Soopers

by Mairead Brogan
Police respond to active shooter at the Table Mesa King Soopers. (Henry Larson/CU Independent)

At 2:49 Boulder Police tweeted out an alert: “Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.” The store is located only a few miles from the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

Police units from across the state including Jefferson County, Erie, Longmont and West Metro SWAT responded to the scene to support Boulder PD. Both FBI and ATF responded to the scene.

Police have escorted a number of people from the scene including two likely employees. At this time it is unknown if any civilians were injured.

Some SWAT teams began to leave the area around 4:30. Police have yet to confirm if any suspects have been detained.

Boulder PD asked people near 17th and Grove to “shelter in place while they respond to report of armed, dangerous individual” in a recent tweet.

Classes beginning at 5:30 will be canceled tonight, according to a CU Alert.
This story will be updated as information comes in.
