The mass shooting at Boulder Table Mesa King Soopers resulted in at least ten deaths, including one officer. Police, FBI and SWAT teams arrived at the scene minutes after the first shots were fired. CU Independent Staff Photojournalist Alec Levy-O’Brien was on the scene. Below are his photos:

Contact CU Independent Staff Photojournalist Alec Levy-O’Brien at alle2900@colorado.edu.