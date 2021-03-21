Buffaloes knock off Nebraska, advance in WNIT

“I have great support from coaches and players, but it’s always nice to kind of give back and give your all to something that you’ve all been working so hard for as well,” Whittaker said.

Two other Buffaloes, junior forward Peanut Tuitele and junior guard Lesila Finau, scored in the double-digits as well to aid in a balanced offensive attack. When sophomore guard Jaylyn Sherrod went down with an injury in mid-January, Finau took over point guard duties and has fared well in leading the offense. Moving the ball has been a high priority for Payne and CU displayed that on Saturday.

Playing in perhaps her final stretch of games with the Buffs, senior forward Mya Hollingshed shot just 1-of-6 from the field. Payne noted that Hollingshed has been getting double and triple-teamed frequently on offense and fell into foul trouble early. A panic button push isn’t appropriate, Payne believes, with Hollingshed’s maturity and willingness to share the ball.

CU’s third round matchup will be the Ole Miss Rebels who defeated Samford and Tulane in the first and second rounds respectively. Tip time will be on Monday at 6 p.m. MST. The Buffs will require three more wins to earn their first WNIT title in program history.