Chancellor delivers statement regarding Atlanta shooting

University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano delivered a statement to community members and students regarding the tragic shootings that took place in Atlanta, Georgia. Eight people were killed, six of whom were women of Asian heritage.



In his statement, DiStefano said that xenophobia has increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic and told university members to condemn any act of racism or violence against people with Asian heritage.

The university has had its share of racist and xenophobia incidents in the past year, and some have disaproved of the administration’s response to systemic racism on campus.

“Since the pandemic began, they have been impacted by increasing violence and intimidation driven by racism––acts that have spurred greater fear and anxiety for many in our community,” DiStefano said.



He also encouraged students to stand up against any act of discrimination against those of Asian heritage by being active bystanders.



The statement offers a list of resources offered by the university, including “campus resources, reading materials, community campaigns” and a panel event that was hosted by the Center for Inclusion and Social Change.

“As a community, we must unite against racism, discrimination and violence in our community and beyond,” DiStefano said.

