Oregon State upsets Colorado in Pac-12 title game

by Jack Carlough
Senior guard McKinley Wright IV keeps his eyes on the prize as he drives the ball down the court. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

The Oregon State men’s basketball team was picked to finish last in the Pac-12 preseason poll.  But on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, they were the last team standing in the Pac-12 tournament. Unfortunately for the No. 23 University of Colorado Buffaloes, it was at their expense.

Playing in their first conference championship game since 2012, the three-seeded Buffs fell to the five-seeded Beavers, 70-68.

Colorado’s season expects to continue, however, as the Buffs will know their seed in the NCAA tournament on Sunday. For Oregon State, a team who was considered to be on the outside looking in, the win guaranteed themselves a spot in the big dance.

Although the loss stung, head coach Tad Boyle gave all the credit to Oregon State for simply outplaying the Buffs.

“I’m extremely disappointed and heartbroken for our players,” Boyle said. “We came here to win a championship and we came up short. Credit to Oregon State, they deserved to win this game.”

The stat of the game came via CU’s uncharacteristically poor free throw shooting. CU came into the game leading the nation in at 83.1%, but they made just 12-of-20 on Saturday in what culminated to be a two-point game.

Junior forward Evan Battey elevates the ball towards the net in an attempt to score for the Buffs. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

Another sore spot for the Buffs was their three-point defense. Oregon State shot an impressive 60% in the first half while CU was 0-for-4 after 20 minutes. Junior forward Evan Battey scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half and both teams shot 50% from the field but OSU held a slim 33-28 lead heading into the break.

Colorado peeked its head with a 37-36 lead early in the second half but OSU answered with a 6-0 run to silence any augmenting momentum.

Boyle said the ultimate tipping point of the game came with just under five minutes remaining when Beavs’ forward Alatishe Warith missed a free throw but snuck in to get the offensive rebound. Colorado’s failure to box out turned into a three-pointer by OSU guard Jarod Lucas and a seven-point Beaver lead.

“We did not execute,” Boyle said. “I’ve complimented this team and this group of guys when they have executed the defensive game plan. Tonight we didn’t and it cost us the game because guarding the three-point line was the key and it was a difference in the game.”

A small amount of hope remained when senior guard McKinley Wright IV hit two free throws with two seconds left to cut the deficit to one. Oregon State’s Roman Silva was fouled on the ensuing inbound and after he hit 1-of-2 free throws, Wright’s missed halfcourt hoist sealed defeat.

Wright led CU with 18 points and senior guard D’Shawn Schwartz had his highest-scoring game of the tournament with 11. Battey, Wright and Schwartz scored 45 of CU’s 68 points while OSU’s bench bested the Buffs, 29-19.

“We weren’t good enough tonight,” Battey said. “We just have to focus on winning the next game and I’m going to be reiterating that to my team, just win the next game, and if you don’t want to go home, then win the next game.”

Colorado will have a next game on either Friday or Saturday in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis.

Senior forward/center Dallas Walton dribbles the ball while pushing back on his opponent during the first half of the Pac-12 Tournament Championship game. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior forward/center Dallas Walton elevates the ball towards the net during the first half of play against Oregon State. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior guard McKinley Wright IV drives the ball down the court during the first half of the Pac-12 Tournament Championship game. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Junior guard Eli Parquet dribbles the ball in place as he decides what to do next. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Junior guard Eli Parquet elevates the ball towards the hoop in hopes to score for the Buffs during the Pac-12 Tournament Championship gamee against Oregon State. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior guard/forward Maddox Daniels stops in his tracks when deciding who to pass the ball to next. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior forward Jeriah Horne attempts to score for the Buffs. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior guard McKinley Wright IV dribbles the ball around his opponent, the Oregon State Beavers, during the Pac-12 Championship game. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Junior forward Evan Battey shoots a freethrow for the Buufs. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior guard/forward D'Shawn Schwartz gets ready to pass the ball to an open teammate during the first half of play. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Junior guard Eli Parquet dribbles the ball in place as he decides what to do next. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior guard/forward D'Shawn Schwartz passes the ball to an open teammate during the first half of play. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior forward Jeriah Horne elevates the ball towards the net in an attempt to score for the Buffs during the Pac-12 Tournament Championship game. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior forward/center Dallas Walton guards his territory by blocking his opponent from trying to score. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
The court graphics at the Pac-12 Tournament. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior guard McKinley Wright IV keeps his eyes on his opponent as he dribbles the ball in place during the Pac-12 Tournament Championship game. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
The Buffs huddle together before the start of the second half of the Pac-12 Tournament Championship game against Oregon State. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior forward/center Dallas Walton gets ready to pass the ball off to an open teammate. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior guard/forward D'Shawn Schwartz gets ready to attempt scoring for the Buffs during the Pac-12 Tournament Championship game against Oregon State. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Junior guard Benan Ersek gets emotional on the sidelines as he watches the game unfold in front of him. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Junior guard Benan Ersek tries to get the friends and family to cheer on the Buffs during the second half of the game. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Junior forward Evan Battey gets hyped up in between plays during the Pac-12 Tournament Championship game against Oregon State. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior forward/center Dallas Walton gets ready to pass the ball off to an open teammate. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle cheers on his team from the sidelines during the second half of play. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior guard/forward Maddox Daniels does his best to block the Oregon State Beavers from scoring. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior guard McKinley Wright IV reacts to a call made by the officials during the second half of play. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior guard/forward Maddox Daniels elevates the ball towards the net in hopes to score for the Buffs. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior forward Jeriah Horne in between plays during the Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game against Oregon State. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior guard McKinley Wright IV drives the ball down the court during the last few minutes of play in the Pac-12 Tournament Championship game. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)
Senior guard McKinley Wright IV eyes the net as he ponders what to do next during the last few seconds of the Pac-12 Tournament Championship game. March 13, 2021 (Casey Paul / CU Independent)

