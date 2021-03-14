Breaking: CU campus closed Monday, March 15

The University of Colorado Boulder will be closing campus on March 15 due to severe snowstorms that raged across the Front Range over the weekend.

As of Sunday, March 14, Boulder received 15 inches of snow. The hazardous conditions prompted local authorities to issue an accident watch for the city.

In a weather alert message to the CU community, the university said that essential services like dining, housing and public safety would remain open, but all non-essential services and buildings would shut down.

Additionally, all classes, both remote and online, will be canceled for the day.

The announcement comes after the university previously announced that the campus would close over the weekend prior as well.

“The closure allows the campus to implement the protocols required to continue essential services and clear snow from roads and sidewalks,” the message said.

All regular employees at the university will be granted administrative leave during the closure.

