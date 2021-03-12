COVID-19 vaccine distribution comes to CU Boulder

One year ago, Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency for the state in the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. No one knew the extent of the tragedy that the pandemic would bring — the future of the world was unprecedented.

Recently, the state of the pandemic has become more promising with the announcement and early release of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. Phase 1 has been focused on getting front-line essential workers, health care workers and government staff vaccinated.

On Feb. 26, 2021, Polis announced new phases of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations in Colorado. Fortunately, Colorado has placed importance on not only higher education staff, but its students as well.

The state has moved to Phase 1B.4, opening eligibility to all persons aged 50 and older and 18-to-49-year-old front-line workers who have at least one high-risk condition. Colorado is projected to start phase 1B.4 in late March.

Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination process is estimated to start later in the spring, opening the vaccine to the public.

The FDA has so far approved the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, as well as the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for COVID-19. It is still unknown how long immunity lasts and how frequently one should get the shot in later years.

So, what does this mean for the University of Colorado Boulder community?

The university has provided a website for community members to see if they are eligible to receive the vaccine, although only “student-facing employees” and other already eligible people are able to receive vaccines at the moment.

However, any person can fill out a form on the same site to receive information on their eligibility and status. More people will be vaccinated as production increases.

Until then, the university, as well as the FDA, recommend maintaining regular social-distancing guidelines, wearing masks and abiding by local public health policies.



This 2020-2021 school year has not been an easy year for students and faculty. However, with vaccines becoming more available, the university’s chances of returning to normal are bright.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Alexander Zyles at alexander.zyles@colorado.edu.