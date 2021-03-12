Breaking NewsFeaturedNews

Breaking: CU campus closed March 13-14

by Henry Larson
The University of Colorado Boulder will be closing campus on March 13 and 14 due to severe snow storm advisories the week prior.

Boulder is expected to receive as much as several feet of snow, which can impact employees and students at the university.

In a weather alert message to the CU community, the university said that essential services like dining, housing and public safety would remain open, but all non-essential services and buildings would shut down.

“The closure allows the campus to implement the safety protocols and staffing required to continue essential services during what is expected to be a severe weather event,” the message said.

The university has not made a decision about closing campus on the 15th, a weekday, but they did say that any announcement would be made by 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

