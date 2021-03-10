First student from CU Boulder gets arrested from Saturday’s Riot

On March 10th, University of Colorado Boulder student Henry M. Chardack was arrested due to allegations that he participated in Saturday’s riot.

According to the Daily Camera, police suspect he committed first-degree criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. All students who showed aggression towards police officers, destroyed property, or participated in any other riot-related crimes can face jail-time and possible expulsion from the university.



The University of Colorado Boulder, as well as Boulder County, set a number of restrictions due to COVID, including a limit on the number of people at gatherings. According to Police Chief Maris Herold, the party consisted of approximately 500 to 800 people and got out of control.



Because of this, police officers showed up in order to break it up, but they faced angry students who tried to fight against them in order to keep the party going. Police officers ended up using tear gas in order to force people out of the party scene.



Boulder police are continuing to investigate and find people who took part in riot-related crimes and are expecting to arrest more students in the next few days.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story improperly spelled Henry Chardack’s name as Henry Chardock.

