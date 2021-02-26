Breaking: Vaccine update includes faculty and staff in contact with students

In a campus-wide newsletter on Feb. 26, Provost Russel Moore and Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke announced an update to Covid vaccine distribution both in Colorado and at The University of Colorado Boulder. The update comes after Governor Jared Polis spoke to Coloradans earlier on Feb. 26.

The state of Colorado has created a new phase for vaccine distribution, which will now include college faculty, staff and essential workers, as well as people over the age of 50 and ages 16 to 49 with at least one high-risk health condition. The plan will prioritize professors who are working face to face with students, and campus staff involved in student support and safety.

With the state’s updated vaccination plan, CU Boulder hopes to increase its distribution of vaccines to Boulder staff, faculty, and students on campus. Vaccines will also be available to those eligible at designated Colorado pharmacies and clinics.

The University is preparing informational resources as these updates are released including weekly including a question and answers session regarding vaccine safety Tuesday, March 2, at

There will also be more detailed updates released next week about vaccine distribution, through email and on the CU Covid vaccine webpage.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Bailey Diamond at Bailey.Diamond@colorado.edu