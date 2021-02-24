CU leadership says a “more comprehensive” on-campus experience is coming in the fall

In an email sent to University of Colorado Boulder community members, Provost Russell Moore and Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rouke announced new plans for the summer term and the expectations they have for the fall.

“We anticipate offering the majority of courses in person, increasing access to our campus dining options, amenities and facilities, and increasing student social activities and on-campus events,” they said in the message.

Moore and O’Rouke said that they would be working closely with public health officials to determine what campus would look like the coming academic year, but gave no specific plans that would be implemented.

As for the summer, the message said that the university would offer “a combination of in-person, hybrid in-person and remote courses for the summer 2021 term.”

Last summer, summer classes were held completely online, and the university reported that they saw an increase in enrollment in these courses. Moore and O’Rouke said that they wanted to continue to offer an online option for distance learning over the summer.

The university will offer another update on future semesters in late March and is offering a community Q&A on March 2 at 12:00 p.m.

