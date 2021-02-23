EntertainmentTo Do

Stand-up Comedian Maya May to perform for CU on Feb. 25

by Marion Walmer
by Marion Walmer

Stand-up comedian Maya May (Courtesy of Tandem Photo)

Writer and stand-up comedian Maya May will perform for University of Colorado students at 7 p.m. on Thursday,  Feb. 25.  The event, hosted by the Center for Student Involvement and the Dennis Small Cultural Center, is part of CU’s celebration of Black History Month.

Since starting out in stand-up in 2014, May has made a name for herself with a number of high-profile performances. She has been featured at numerous comedy festivals and showcases nationwide, including the Boston Comedy Festival and Lady Laughs. The native Chicagoan and LA-based comedian is also the co-host of the Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” podcast.

To craft her socially-conscious brand of comedy, she uses a mix of life experiences and observations about topics like race, politics and gender. May’s performance will provide students with fun, laughs and an insightful social commentary.

Register for the event on the Center for Student Involvement’s website here.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Marion Walmer at marion.walmer@colorado.edu.

Marion Walmer is a sophomore at CU Boulder, studying communication and Spanish. Marion is non-binary and an active member of the LGBTQ+ community in Boulder. When they're not taking photos or writing for the Independent, they're most likely watching the Denver Nuggets or Tottenham Hotspur.

Read More

Rico Nasty to perform virtual concert on Feb. 23

Six COVID safe Valentine’s activities

Top 9 binge-worthy picks for winter break

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign