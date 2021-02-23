Stand-up Comedian Maya May to perform for CU on Feb. 25

Writer and stand-up comedian Maya May will perform for University of Colorado students at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. The event, hosted by the Center for Student Involvement and the Dennis Small Cultural Center, is part of CU’s celebration of Black History Month.

Since starting out in stand-up in 2014, May has made a name for herself with a number of high-profile performances. She has been featured at numerous comedy festivals and showcases nationwide, including the Boston Comedy Festival and Lady Laughs. The native Chicagoan and LA-based comedian is also the co-host of the Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” podcast.

To craft her socially-conscious brand of comedy, she uses a mix of life experiences and observations about topics like race, politics and gender. May’s performance will provide students with fun, laughs and an insightful social commentary.

Register for the event on the Center for Student Involvement’s website here.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Marion Walmer at marion.walmer@colorado.edu.