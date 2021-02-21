Colorado volleyball falls to No. 10 Washington

After a close 3-2 loss to the No. 10 Washington Huskies on Friday, the University of Colorado volleyball team looked for revenge on their home court against the same Huskies on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Buffs fell in a less dramatic fashion, 3-0, dropping their record to 4-4.

The Buffs had fallen into early deficits that simply were too difficult to come back from. Although the final score may not show it, each set was extremely close. Scores of 25-22, 25-22 and 26-24 all went the Huskies’ way.

Although the Buffs started off with a mighty 4-0 record, they have quickly dropped four in a row with sweeps courtesy of Washington State and Washington.

With just a .144 hitting percentage, this was certainly not the strongest game for the Buffs. However, junior libero Brynna DeLuzio had a strong performance in the midst of a comeback season. She led CU with 14 digs in another encouraging performance.

“It feels great, any opportunity I can to get a dig is nice,” DeLuzio said. “They’re a good swinging team so it was nice to see us keep competing.”

Although a loss is never a good feeling, head coach Jesse Mahoney seemed to cope well with the match’s outcome. Looking for opportunities to continue to improve as a team, Mahoney had a few takeaways from the game.

“Kudos to Washington; they are a very good team,” Mahoney said. “It’s always frustrating to lose, and certainly to get swept. It’s frustrating in that we felt like we made some adjustments and did some good things defensively, but offensively we couldn’t generate enough side-outs to win sets and extend the match.”

The Buffs look to end their losing streak at Oregon on Friday at 3 p.m. MST.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Logan Standard at lost6888@colorado.edu.