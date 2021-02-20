Colorado BuffaloesColorado Buffaloes SoccerColorado Women's SoccerSportsWomen's Division I

Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal

by Matthew Lenneman
Junior defender Hannah Sharts celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)

Playing at their temporary home turf, Kittredge Field, the University of Colorado soccer team battled to pick up a tightly contested 1-0 win over the Weber State Wildcats. The Buffs’ lone and deciding goal came off a corner kick scored by junior defender Hannah Sharts. The game marked the third straight shutout by the Buffs’ defense to help them finish non-conference play at 3-0.

With the game moved from CU’s normal grass-laden home of Prentup Field due to the recent snowfall, head Coach Danny Sanchez was pleased that his team was able to adjust on the turf of Kittredge Field.

“We are playing at a field that is not (our) home field that we haven’t trained on in over three weeks and we gutted out a victory, so we’ll be happy about that,” Sanchez said. “But I think we’ll have a lot of film and a lot of work to do before we get ready for Pac-12 play next week.”

CU had a few scoring opportunities in the first half; the most notable came off a play by junior midfielder/defender Jesse Loren in minute 27. With her back to the ball, Loren was able to pass the ball off her back heel to freshman midfielder Shyra James. James wasn’t able to put the ball in the goal though as her kick floated over the top of the net.

Soon before the first half came to a close, CU found the back of the net in minute 43. Sophomore midfielder Allie Palangi delivered a corner kick that bounced off the head of junior defender Sofia Weiner and dropped right next to Sharts’ feet as she smacked the ball in for a goal to put CU up 1-0. There might have been a little bit of a deja vu feeling for Sharts as her goal last week against Northern Colorado came in a similar manner off a deflection from a corner kick. Sharts now has two goals on the season, one more than she had all of last season.

In the second half, CU had a few chances to expand its lead. One of its best looks came in the sixtieth minute as senior midfielder Shanade Hopcroft broke free down the side of the field and fired a shot at the lower right side of the net. Weber State’s goalie Kaytlin Bradley made an equally strong play, however, to prevent the ball from going in. Hopcroft was also at the center of another close call as her service on a corner kick in minute 75 almost found the head of a CU player but was snagged in midair by Bradley before it could become a real threat.

Two minutes later, Weber State had its best shot of the game as midfielder Jasmine Lotey sent a rocket of a shot towards the goal. CU senior goalkeeper Dani Hansen saved the ball in a great play, as she caught the ball to end the scoring threat. The play highlighted another impressive performance by Hansen who picked up six saves on the afternoon and her second shutout performance of the season.

While Hansen appears to be the frontrunner to stick at goalie, Sanchez said freshman Megan Short and Emma Miller won’t be forgotten.

“Dani (Hansen) dealt with a couple of situations but made the one big play today,” Sanchez said. “That competition is going to continue. We are going to need all of our goalkeepers training hard. I don’t see a scenario where one keeper is playing the rest of the year. It will be a game-by-game decision for the coaching staff.”

Looking ahead to next week, the Buffs will open up Pac-12 play at the University of Washington in back-to-back games. The first game will be on Friday at 4 p.m. MST and the second will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. MST.

Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Sophomore forward Tessa Barton struggles against Weber State's junior midfielder Trinity Kerr for the ball at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Freshman defender Lawson Willis passes the ball across the field to an open forward during the first half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Freshman defender Lawson Willis battles Weber State's Hailey Price to keep the ball inbounds during the first half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Junior midfielder Kayleigh Webb passes the ball to fellow teammate, junior defender Sofia Weiner during the first half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Sophomore midfielder Jade Babcock-Chi goes up against Weber State's Jasmine Lotey for the ball during the first half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Weber State's senior midfielder Cambrie Lake attempts to head-butt the ball away from Colorado's junior midfielder Kayleigh Webb during the first half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
The Buffaloes prepare for a corner kick during the first half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Junior defender Hannah Sharts celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
The Buffaloes celebrate with Hannah Sharts after she scored the only goal of the game at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Freshman midfielder Jenny Beyer passes the ball to Sofia Weiner during the second half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Sophomore forward Tessa Barton avoids a Weber State defender during the second half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Sophomore midfielder Amaya Gonzalez tries to get the ball away from Weber State's Sadie Newsom during the second half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Junior defender Sofia Weiner dribbles the ball down the field during the second half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Freshman forward Shyra James dribbles the ball down the field as Weber State's sophomore defender Rachel Twede tries to stop her during the second half at the Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Senior midfielder Shanade Hopcroft drives the ball up field during the second half of play at Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Sophomore midfielder Roo Yarnell-Williams drives the ball up field during the second half of play at Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Sophomore midfielder Roo Yarnell-Williams looks to set up a shot on goal during the second half of play at Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Buff midfielder Allie Palangi goes up for a header against Wildcat midfielders Alexis Simpson and Gentrey Gibson at Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
The Buffs celebrate a goal by Junior defender Hannah Sharts during the first half of play at Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Junior midfielder Jesse Loren kicks the ball down field during the first half of play at Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)
Buffs take down Weber State behind Hannah Sharts’ goal
Senior midfielder Shanade Hopcroft drives the ball up field during the first half of play at Kittredge Field. Feb. 20, 2021 (Nigel Amstock/CU Independent)

Contact CU Independent staff writer Matthew Lenneman at matthew.lenneman@colorado.edu.

