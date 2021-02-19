Rico Nasty to perform virtual concert on Feb. 23

The CU Cultural Events Board will host rapper, singer and songwriter Rico Nasty for a virtual performance and conversation on Feb. 23. The event will take place at 6 p.m. MST, available to all CU Boulder students and staff. Upon the required pre-registration, students will have the opportunity to submit questions to the visiting artist.

Rico Nasty made a name for herself with her unique punk rap style, with notable singles “Poppin” and “Key Lime OG” garnering millions of views on YouTube in early 2018. She recently released her debut studio album, “Nightmare Vacation,” in Dec. 2020.

The album features guest appearances from the likes of Trippie Redd and Gucci Mane, as well as production from hyperpop duo 100 gecs. The record has received critical acclaim and commercial success since its release, gaining impressive ratings from NME, Pitchfork, and Clash.

Rico Nasty’s virtual visit will provide students with an opportunity to hear a brilliant live performance, as well as learn about the artist’s artistic influences and inspirations. The event will serve as a way for the Boulder community to get to know one of the music industry’s brightest young stars.

Remember to pre-register here prior to the event. Zoom attendance will be limited to 3,000 students.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Marion Walmer at marion.walmer@colorado.edu.