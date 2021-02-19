Buffs fall to Ducks in decisive Pac-12 battle

The University of Colorado Buffaloes traveled to Eugene, Oregon for a Thursday night matchup against a very talented Ducks team. A critical game for both sides, the Buffs looked for the road win to complete a season sweep after beating the Ducks in January.

After CU gifted a win to Cal on Feb. 13, a win against Oregon was much-needed. Unfortunately, things didn’t end up going their way and they lost their second-straight game for the first time this season, 60-56.

Senior guard D’Shawn Schwartz was undoubtedly the highlight of the night for the Buffs. He shot 6-for-13 while making 2-of-6 from three to end with 16 points and a double-double inducing 11 rebounds.

Junior guard Eli Parquet had a good game as well. The usual defensive star not only put up two steals and a block but also hit two three-pointers.

Once again, freshman forward Tristan Da Silva was given early opportunities to help the Buffs with freshman forward Jabari Walker recovering from an injury. While turnovers were high, the intensity was infectious; both teams clearly knew that a win would be critical.

With a five-point lead at the half, CU appeared driven. Against a talented basketball program in Oregon, the game was held close throughout its entirety.

An aggressive game all around, the offensive stats looked pretty unimpressive on each side, as it was a defensive showdown. Neither team shot particularly well, and defense proved to be critical for a win. Both teams shot under 25% from three and Oregon outshot Colorado on the night, 43% to 34%.

With the Buffs down by two late in the game, they received a stroke of fortune when one of Oregon’s top shooters, forward Eugene Omoruyi, fouled out of the game. Colorado may have had the opportunity to take over, but the Ducks used other talents to hold the lead.

“This is not a real difficult one to dissect as a coach from my perspective,” said head coach Tad Boyle. “Their players down the stretch made plays, our players down the stretch didn’t make plays.”

Although the game did not end the way he had hoped, Boyle had some positives to take away from the game. With an impressive 43-29 rebounding edge and solid effort, the game was not all bad.

“I love the fight of our team,” Boyle said. “If we can have that fight every single night out, we’ll win our fair share of games here. We really will.”

The Buffs will look to bounce back in conference play at Oregon State on Saturday at 6 p.m. MST.

