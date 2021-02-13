Eleven months into the pandemic, we are running out of COVID milestones. Yet here we find ourselves with one more holiday that hasn’t been celebrated COVID-style. Perhaps you’re wondering how to make this day of affection feel special for you and your loved ones. We at the CU Independent have some ideas.

These recommended activities — or, most of them — can be altered depending on who you’re spending the day with. Contrary to popular belief, Valentine’s Day isn’t just a holiday for schoolchildren and lovers. We can think of no better occasion to romance yourself and to express platonic love to the buddies within your bubble.

A relaxing bath

If you’re lucky enough to reside off-campus with access to a bathtub, take full advantage!

Go ham with it. Spice the bathing experience up with music or Netflix, some candles for mood lighting, maybe even throw in some bubbles or rose petals if you’re feeling frisky.

Who for: Yourself, your lover. (If you have a very close relationship with your pals, by all means, go for it)

Dining in

Restaurants may be open but this is your friendly reminder that we’re still living in a pandemic. So what should you eat?

Chef it up. Grocery shopping can be something of a therapeutic activity. If you like to be creative in the kitchen, we suggest masking up, heading out and grabbing whatever ingredients speak to you, then installing yourself in your kitchen and getting to work.

Take-out has also been a phenomenal dining option since all this started. Whether you’re feeling fancy and want to order from one of Boulder’s many high-end restaurants or are in the mood for a burger and fries, DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub and HungryBuffs allow you to satisfy those cravings without stepping off your front stoop.

Who for: Everyone.

Pro tip: Following a plant-based diet? Check out five romantic recipes for a vegan Valentine’s Day.

Movie night

Weekends are a great time for indulging in cinema. You could lean into the holiday with a rom-com or Nicholas Sparks film, or take it the other direction with an action film or horror movie. The world is your oyster! Speaking of the world, how about a foreign language film? Subtitles are sexy.

Pop some corn, dim the lights, wrap yourself in a cozy blanket and escape our current reality.

Who for: Everyone.

Write a letter

Nothing says “I love you” quite like a handwritten letter. There’s something not just romantic but intimate about this ancient method of communication.

It might be too late to get that Valentine’s card to Grandma but snail mail isn’t just for holiday cards. You can use the day as a reminder to express your affection more often. Rather than say “Happy Valentine’s Day,” you can simply remind your recipient that you care about and are thinking of them. You don’t have to say much, but by putting a pen to paper and writing words destined for a sole recipient, you convey that that person is worth a lot more than that 50 cent postage.

Who for: Everyone.

Phone a friend

On a similar note, technology is a beautiful thing. During this isolating period in our lives, it can be healing to hear the voice of someone you love. So why not give them a ring?

Talk about everything or nothing at all. It’s just nice to have a chat from time to time.

Who for: Everyone.

Pro tip: Older folks are especially vulnerable to loneliness, so call your grandparents or your 89-year-old best friends. They may appreciate it more than anyone else.

Leftovers

Why end the celebration on Feb. 14? In the days that follow, you’ll be able to find deals on all the commercialized displays of affection.

Fill your home with flowers, your stomach with chocolate and your bed with teddy bears holding cheesy little hearts that read, “Will you be mine?”

However you choose to spend your Sunday, we at the CU Independent hope you enjoy it.

