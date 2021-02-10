Kickin’ it with CU soccer: Episode 1

CU soccer defender Sofia Weiner gets prepared to control the ball after a wild pass during the second half at Prentup Field on Oct. 24, 2019. (Kara Wagenknecht/CU Independent) The CU Independent’s Matthew Lenneman sat down with University of Colorado women’s soccer junior defender Sofia Weiner. https://www.cuindependent.com/new/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Kickin-it-CU-Soccer.mp3 Contact CU Independent staff writer Matthew Lenneman at matthew.lenneman@colorado.edu. Matthew Lenneman Read More Opinion: Buffs legend Eric Bieniemy deserves a head coaching... February 10, 2021 Da Silva steals the show in Buffs dominating win February 8, 2021 Colorado dominates Cal, completes sweep at CU Events Center February 7, 2021