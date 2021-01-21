Breaking NewsFront PageNews

BREAKING: Possible stabbing on campus

by Henry Larson
At 1:45 p.m. this Thursday, the CU Boulder Police Department reported that they had been notified of a “possible stabbing” being investigated by the Boulder Police Department.

The incident is reported to have taken place near the corner of Broadway and Grandview Ave.

“The victim reported that the incident took place in the wooded area along the bike path that traverses down the hill from Main Campus,” said university campus security in an email sent to community members.

At the time of publication, the Boulder Police Department is still investigating the report, and you can report any information to (303) 441-3333.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

