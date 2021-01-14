Controversial visiting professor to retire immediately

Professor John Eastman, a visiting scholar from Chapman University, will retire immediately, the Daily Camera reported. Eastman faced backlash after spouting election fraud conspiracy theories at the rally that would later evolve into the attempted attack on the Capitol building last week.

More than 700 University of Colorado community members signed a letter asking for Eastman to be removed from his position at the university.

In response, both CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano and President Mark Kennedy said that he would not be terminated as that would violate his First Amendment rights.

“I will not violate the law by removing a visiting professor from a position that he will occupy at most for only a few more months, as his contract will expire in May,” said DiStefano in an email to community members sent late last week.

