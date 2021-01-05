CU chancellor tests positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano tested positive for COVID-19.

The university reported that the chancellor was isolating at home, but he was only experiencing “mild” symptoms at the time of their press release.

DiStefano said that he was informed of this positive result through the university’s campus monitoring program, but said that he had been following public health guidelines before he tested positive.

CU Boulder recently announced that they would delay the start of their in-person fall semester to avoid a large risk of community transmission.

“Our family’s situation is a reminder of how important it is to continue to follow public health guidance and get tested,” DiStefano said in the same press release.

For more information on the University’s COVID monitoring please visit CU Boulder’s Symptoms & Testing page.

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.