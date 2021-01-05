Breaking NewsCoronavirusCOVID-19FeaturedNews

CU chancellor tests positive for COVID-19

by Henry Larson
by Henry Larson

University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Dr. Philip Distefano delivers a keynote address to an audience at the Mackey Auditorium before introducing keynote speaker Dava Newman. (Jesse Hughes/CU Independent/File)

On Tuesday, University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano tested positive for COVID-19.

The university reported that the chancellor was isolating at home, but he was only experiencing “mild” symptoms at the time of their press release.

DiStefano said that he was informed of this positive result through the university’s campus monitoring program, but said that he had been following public health guidelines before he tested positive.

CU Boulder recently announced that they would delay the start of their in-person fall semester to avoid a large risk of community transmission.

“Our family’s situation is a reminder of how important it is to continue to follow public health guidance and get tested,” DiStefano said in the same press release.

For more information on the University’s COVID monitoring please visit CU Boulder’s Symptoms & Testing page.

Contact CU Independent Breaking News Editor Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu

Henry Larson is a freshman journalism major at CU Boulder. A radio reporter at heart, Henry produces freelance audio journalism and has worked with Colorado Public Radio, covering politics and youth activism. Henry also covers systematic responses to sexual violence and abuse in Boulder County. When he's not spending his time on stories, you'll find him climbing, hiking, and procrastinating for far too long on his schoolwork.

Read More

Breaking: CU to be remote for first month of...

PETA demands end to animal experiments at CU

CU Boulder student political groups discuss Biden win

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign