CU football signs 17 players to its 2021 class

The NCAA’s college football early national signing day took place on Wednesday. High school recruits were able to sign their national letters of intent to lock themselves into the college of their choice.

The Colorado Buffaloes received 16 letter-of-intent signees from the high school level and one transfer from the junior college level in its 2021 recruiting class.

“I have been waiting for this day for quite a bit,” said head coach Karl Dorrell. “I am excited about this class. It is a very important class.”

Three are players from Colorado: Erik Olsen, a tight end from Heritage High School, Chase Penry, a wide receiver from Cherry Creek High School and wide receiver Ty Robinson from Eaglecrest High School. While most of the signees come from Colorado, California and Texas, there are eight other signees from eight different states.

At the quarterback position, Drew Carter joins current senior quarterback Sam Noyer as recent Buffs hailing from Oregon. Carter, along with four other signees, plan on enrolling in CU for the spring 2021 semester.

While this season’s recruiting process may have looked different from seasons past with no in-person visits due to COVID-19, the message of the CU football program remains the same. “Our culture is about building our student-athletes to be the best that they can be in everything that they do in life,” Dorrell said.

“We feel really, really good about how these guys are going to impact us,” Dorrell said. “They are really going to impact our depth and how we play. It is exciting for our future.”

Colorado’s letter-of-intent day signees:

Edgar Amaya, OL Alabama

Jackson Anderson, OL Texas

Allan Baugh, DL Florida

Cole Becker, PK California

Drew Carter, QB Oregon

Zephaniah Maea, ILB Nevada

Zion Magalei, OLB Arizona

Tyas Martin, DL Arkansas

Kaylin Moore, CB California

Trustin Oliver (JUCO), S California

Erik Olsen, TE Colorado

Chase Penry, WR Colorado

Nikko Reed, CB California

Ty Robinson, WR Colorado

Tyrin Taylor, CB North Carolina

Ryan Williams, DL Texas

Trevor Woods, S Texas

