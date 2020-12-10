Breaking: CU to be remote for first month of spring semester

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano published a message to university students and community members. The University of Colorado Boulder will spend at least the first month of the spring semester fully online.

The spring semester starts on Jan. 14, and DiStefano said that online learning would continue through Feb. 15, at the earliest.

“In consultation with state and local health officials, we need to delay our in-person opportunities until cases decrease and we can provide a safer and more positive on-campus experience,” DiStefano said in his message.

In addition to online classes, the Spring 2021 commencement ceremony will be held completely online. The announcement has already generated a frustrated response from those affected.

CU Boulder graduating seniors have started a petition which asked the university to hold an in-person graduation ceremony. The petition has since garnered over 200 signatures.

“I’m signing because I haven’t worked this hard for four years to have them not even put one ounce of effort into adjusting graduation for in person. You are all words CU, and this year you’ve alienated an entire graduating class,” Elle Coe wrote under “Reasons for Signing” on the change.org petition.

For students living on campus in the spring, “move-in will be delayed and your room and board will be reduced accordingly,” DiStefano said in his message.

The university will be holding a public Q&A session for those who have any additional questions about the upcoming changes to the spring semester.

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.