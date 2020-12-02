CU football aims for fourth win against Arizona

The 3-0 University of Colorado Buffaloes are currently favored by seven points as they prepare for their clash against the 0-3 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. CU is looking to snap a three game losing streak against Arizona dating back to 2017.

Looking at common opponents, both CU and Arizona have played UCLA this season with different results. The Buffs came away with a 48-42 win in week one and the Wildcats lost to UCLA, 27-10.

Last week, the Buffs won a low-scoring game against San Diego State, 20-10. The Buffs held San Diego State scoreless except for a touchdown and field goal in the second quarter. Colorado senior quarterback Sam Noyer was impressed with the Buffs’ defensive performance. “Our defense held their ground and they played amazing,” Noyer said.

With senior linebacker Nate Landman and the Buffs’ defense leading the way last week, CU aims to keep the intensity high against the Wildcats. Colorado defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said he has been impressed with Arizona’s offense and their ability to develop skill players but the Wildcats could be without sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell who suffered an injury in Saturday’s loss to UCLA. Freshman Will Plummer took over for Gunnell and threw for 151 yards and two interceptions last week. Regardless of who’s under center, Summers said the Buffs will have to play at their best.

The Buffaloes’ offense has certainly started off games with a bang. CU has scored 63 of its 103 points in the first half with the help of sophomore running back Jarek Broussard who has run for over 100 yards in each of his three starts. CU’s mobile QB Noyer had a learning experience against San Diego State last week, throwing his first career pick-six interception. Noyer moved on quickly and said, “It’s one of those moments (that) you don’t really dwell on it.”

Noyer went on to say how the best part of football is that every play is a new opportunity. Noyer also spoke of the new confidence and family feel that this Colorado team posses with first-year head coach Karl Dorrell.

“Their confidence is getting better, and rightfully so,” Dorrell said.

Colorado will face off against the Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on Dec. 5 at 5:05 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

