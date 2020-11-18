Breaking: Boulder County shifts to level red

Yesterday the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced that beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 20th, a number of Colorado counties including Boulder County will shift to Level Red: Severe Risk.

University of Colorado Boulder Associate Vice Chancellor for Integrity, Safety and Compliance Dan Jones explained in a recent announcement that this will have little impact on current campus safety restrictions.

Level Red encourages outdoor activities over indoor interactions, which are extremely limited or prohibited. The shift comes in areas with high rates of transmissions, hospitalizations and positivity rates. Indoor dining at restaurants is prohibited and outdoor dining is limited to one household per table. Gatherings of any size outside of one’s household are prohibited.

The CDPHE update included the addition of a sixth level, Level Purple: Extreme Risk, which will shut down most business operations and order people to stay at home. The shift to purple will occur in areas where hospitals are in immediate risk of being overrun. As of now, now Colorado counties have reached Level Purple.

Learning will continue remotely until the end of the semester. Jones notes that current CU operations align with restrictions outlined by the Level Red shift.

See the COVID-19 Updates & Resources page for the most recent information on campus operations.

