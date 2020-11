Jivan West is a first-year student at the University of Colorado Boulder, studying Creative Technology and Design as a part of the engineering school. A Boulder native, Jivan has grown up with a passion for art and photography and is using this opportunity to broaden his creative skillset. Jivan pursued photojournalism in high school as was chosen as the 2020 Colorado Student Journalist of The Year by the Colorado Student Media Association. In college, Jivan will continue to pursue his love for photojournalism by studying journalism as his minor. As an artist, Jivan’s work has been shown in several galleries throughout the Denver area and was awarded a national gold medal from Scholastics Art and Writing in the spring of 2020. As Jivan pursues his education, he will explore computer programming, design, and other areas of creativity to improve his art and photography.