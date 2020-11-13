CUSG fall 2020 election results

The University of Colorado Student Government (CUSG) fall election results are in. With 13 candidates running, this is the largest election CUSG has had, according to Election Commissioner Kam Kravetz. Students were able to vote through Buff Portal this week.

Out of the whole CU Boulder student population, 4.7% of eligible students voted, which equates to 1,644 people. Five representatives-at-large were elected into CUSG.

Independent candidate Evangelyne Eliason won the most votes, with 12.3% of the overall tally. Eliason ran on a platform focusing on kindness, initiative, negotiation and and diversity.

Next was Nikky Garaga with 10.7% of the votes. Garaga was running on the (She/Her/Us) platform, wanting to amplify every students voice at CU Boulder. Meghan Sellers of the (She/Her/Us) campaign was also elected as a representative-at-large.

Suvu Singh from the We The People platform took the fourth representative at-large seat. Singh is the founder and director of public relations for Nepali Youth for Change and is currently majoring in journalism with a minor in political science. The final representative at-large spot went to Sophie Clarke of We The People. She is an ambassador for Greenhouse Scholars and is passionate about sevring low-income and first-generation students.

Contact CU Independent Managing Editor Tory Lysik at tory.lysik@colorado.edu.