Buffaloes ink top-20 class in early signing period

On Wednesday morning, University of Colorado men’s basketball head coach Tad Boyle filled four of CU’s five available scholarships for 2021, signing the No. 16 ranked class in the nation according to 247Sports. The incoming class includes 7-footer and Wyoming-native Lawson Lovering, Maret School’s Quincy Allen of Maryland, PHHPrep’s Javon Ruffin of Louisiana and local Cherry Creek High School student Julian Hammond III. Back-to-back impressive classes from Boyle and Co. have put the rest of the conference on notice before the 2020 class steps on the court. To provide context, the Buffaloes ‘2017 class, which included the likes of guard/forward Tyler Bey, senior guard McKinley Wright IV, senior forward D’Shawn Schwartz and junior forward Evan Battey, ranked 26 nationally.

Lovering, Allen, Ruffin and Hammond III will suit up alongside freshman guards Luke O’Brien and Nique Clifford along with freshman forwards Tristan da Silva and Jabari Walker. On paper, it appears Colorado has more than adequately prepared for the potential departure of a large senior class following the 2020-21 season. It’s important to note, however, that the NCAA decided to not count the upcoming season towards eligibility, so the graduating class will have a decision to make after the season. Wright IV, who was recently named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List, made it clear following the first day of preseason practice that the 2020-21 season would be his last at CU Boulder. As for the rest of the class, a decision remains to be seen.

Regardless of what the seniors decide, CU Boulder appears to have reloaded rather than having to enter a rebuilding period following the graduation of the 2017 class. Boyle discussed what both Ruffin and Hammond III bring to the table following Wednesday’s practice.

“(I’m) really excited about this class,” Boyle said. “I think you get a little bit of everything with this group of young men. We got two really talented guards in Julian Hammond and Javon Ruffin. They’re multifaceted guys. Javon is 6-(foot)-5, he’s got good length for a guard and a perimeter player (and he) can play and guard multiple positions. Julian is a little smaller, 6-(foot)-2, but has great instincts defensively (and) can shoot the ball. Having those guys in the backcourt makes you feel really good about the future.”

Welcome Home ✍️ Javon Ruffin pic.twitter.com/FNUE4vW1qQ — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) November 11, 2020

Boyle said he feels Ruffin and Hammond III can play together, noting that the duo played together at a young age in Colorado. Ruffin is the son of former NBA forward Michael Ruffin, who played high school basketball at Cherry Creek in Denver, where Hammond III currently attends. As for Allen and Lovering, Boyle said the potential is off the charts.

“Quincy Allen, (is a) 6-(foot)-7 wing; he’s got major upside,” Boyle said. “He’s got great length, great athleticism, great skill, another guy who can guard and play multiple positions. We like those versatile big wings. And then Lawson Lovering, (a) legit 7-footer who runs the floor has got great skills, (he) can face the basket and shoot threes, can score down low, (is a) good free-throw shooter (and has) good hands. Again, Lawson has major upside as well.”

Allen should be a much-needed reinforcement at that guard/forward hybrid position if seniors Maddox Daniels and D’Shawn Schwartz leave after this season. Boyle said he believes the 2021 class combined with the four true-freshmen and redshirt freshman Keeshawn Barthelemy will be “the cornerstone of Colorado basketball in the future.”

