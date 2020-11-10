Breaking: Attempted Aggravated Assault

The University of Colorado Police Department issued a safety alert after being notified of a possible aggravated assault with a vehicle. The incident occurred at around 7:15 this morning outside of the Marine Court Apartments.

The victim reported the suspect—a white male in his late 20s with a blue jacket and brown pants—after he allegedly squatted near the victim’s car and went to the bathroom. The victim and suspect engaged in a verbal altercation. The suspect entered his pickup truck and when the victim attempted to move out of his way the suspect backed up onto the sidewalk toward the victim.

The vehicle was last seen in the King Soopers parking lot at 1650 30th Ave.

CUPD urges anyone with information to contact them at (303) 492-6666 or share anonymously.

