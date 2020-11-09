Lil Yachty to host “The Joy of Painting” virtually for CU Boulder

Program Council is hosting “The Joy of Painting,” a virtual event with rapper Lil Yachty, for University of Colorado Boulder students. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. MST on Friday, Nov. 13, and is free and open to all CU Boulder students.

Miles Parks McCollum, known as Lil Yachty, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter, who rose to fame on SoundCloud in 2015 with his single “One Night.” Five years later, he has released a debut mix tape and two albums. His most recent album, “Lil Boat 3,” released in May of 2020, debuted at #14 on Billboard charts and features notable collaborators, including Drake and DaBaby.

Lil Yachty will guide students in the creation of a painting, while answering audience questions. The event will provide a unique experience for students to get to know one of the music industry’s most interesting and popular artists, as well as offer a fun way to decompress and create through painting.

Be sure to register for the event here before attending. The event link will be sent to registered attendees on the morning of Nov. 13.

